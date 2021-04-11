Shilpa Shetty joins the sequins trend but disappoints with her look

The sequin trend has been on for a while now. And while it mostly always works, it can also be overkill. The recent Shilpa Shetty look is an example of the same. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she was spotted in a sari from designer Akanksha Gajria.

The actor was seen in the designer’s classic sequinned sari in lime and pink. This was teamed with a sequin pink blouse. Even though the appeal is understood, the look appeared too over the top and crowded. She had further accessorised the look with a choker, adding more bling.

Check out the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The designer too shared the sari on her social media and wrote, “We see a chevron textured classic sequinned sari in lime & millenial pink, worn with a choli embroidered with 3D pink mirror flowers. A look that has limitless options, be it day or night events. This one is really a conversation starter! Wherever you go, start a RIOT”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Gajria (@akankshagajria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Gajria (@akankshagajria)

An easy way to make these looks work is keeping it simple and understated, letting the outfit do all the talking. Here are some looks which did it really well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

