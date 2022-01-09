Winter fashion: Shilpa Shetty shows a chic way to style a lehenga

January 9, 2022 8:50:10 pm
When it comes to ethnic attire, actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty is the real deal. She has a wardrobe full of eye-catching saris, lehengas, sharara sets, and more. We know how much she loves prints, and her wardrobe choices always leave us speechless and inspired.
Shilpa has an inimitable sense of style, and as such, regularly experiments with fashion. In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared photos of herself dressed in a lehenga styled in a unique way. She paired the traditional ensemble with a blazer! Take a look:
The 46-year old was dressed in a stunning velvet, three-piece trench coat lehenga ensemble for an event. The classic outfit was designed by designer Kshitij Jalori. The entire outfit was in a stylish burnt orange tone with many shades of digitally-painted floral jaals. A sleeveless blouse with a square neckline and short hem was included in the set.
Shilpa’s choli had a thick ghera and a matching lehenga with contrasting pink and gold embroidered patti design on the hem. She completed her modern outfit with a notch lapel long jacket in the same tangerine tone and floral print.
The actor was styled by Mohit Rai, who paired the lehenga with a maroon top handle bag with tassels, embroidered mojaris and jewellery- polki diamond ring, gold kadas, a choker necklace with pearls and beads, and gleaming ear studs, all by Amrapali Jewels.
Shilpa’s glamorous look was completed with wavy hair, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara-clad lashes, smokey eye shadow, reddened cheeks and a rosy pink lip tint.
Do you like this look?
