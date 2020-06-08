Shilpa Shetty knows how to keep it chic in dresses; check it here

Her wardrobe is as versatile as it gets. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Her wardrobe is as versatile as it gets. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

A scroll through Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram handle and you will come across numerous fitness posts, TikTok videos and, of course, pictures of statement-making looks. Shilpa, who is known for her varied on-screen performances, is equally well-known for her versatile fashion choices. From sharp pantsuits to chic athleisure and interesting saris, she sure knows how to make a statement. As the Dhadkan actor turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her best fashion moments in dresses that we spotted on her ‘gram.

Check them out below:

Shilpa dazzled in this blingy dress from Forever Unique which is perfect for those who do not want to go all out yet want to make a statement. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the full sleeved dress was paired with strappy heels from Jimmy Choo. Keeping it minimal with a pair of diamond studs, she went for slight glitter on her eyes along with rose pink lips to complete the look.

Also styled by Mohit Rai, the actor looked lovely in a cut-out dress from Oh Polly. The body-hugging dress in burnt orange complemented her svelte figure, while the cut-out detail added an interesting touch. Hair styled in soft curls, brown smokey eyes, and a pair of strappy heels from Jimmy Choo completed the look.

For the Filmfare Glamour Awards 2019, the actor went for a stunning Julien Macdonald ensemble. The risqué cut-out dress was paired with pointy-toe stilettos from Reiss. In the hair and makeup department, she went for sleek straight hair with side parting along with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Shilpa kept it stylish in a sharp faux leather coat dress which was accessorised with a wide waist belt. The chic look was brought together with embellished heels, minimal accessories, blow dried hair, brown smokey eyes and nude lips.

Styled by Sanjana Batra, the actor stood out in this Reem Acra dress which was styled with wet hairstyle look. The sequined dress which featured a sleek cutout detailing near her neckline looked lovely to the actor who teamed it with dark smokey eyes and nude lips. It was all brought together with YSL shoes from YSL and accessories from Farah Khan World.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd