Shilpa Shetty turns heads in an orange fusion sari on the sets of Super Dancer 3

Shilpa Shetty, who is known to experiment with her fashion choices, was spotted in a fusion sari. We loved how the actor effortlessly pulled off the outfit.

Shilpa Shetty dresses to impress. (Source: Instagram/ShilpaShetty, and Instagram/ khushghulati, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Known to experiment with her sartorial picks, Shilpa Shetty often manages to impress the fashion police whether she chooses contemporary or traditional wear. Recently, the Life in a Metro actor managed to turn heads as she looked lovely in an orange-coloured fusion attire on the sets of Super Dancer 3.

The fusion sari by designer Malini Ramani that featured fringes was accessorised with traditional silver earrings from Sangeeta Boochra and statement rings from Tribe by Amrapali. Loose curls and light make-up rounded out her look well.

On another occasion, the actor was spotted in designer Aisha Rao’s ‘midnight blue pleated pre-draped’ sari featuring dahlia applique work that was teamed with a contrasting embellished corset blouse. The ensemble was further accessorised with a tiered neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels and a ring from Apala by Sumit.

Prior to this, while attending the Umang Police Show 2019, Shetty was seen wearing a ruffled sharara by Ridhima Bhasin, which we felt was a huge letdown. The Moroccan-inspired printed outfit from the designer’s summer collection ‘Shaheda’ was teamed with an embellished broad belt.

Earlier, during the launch of Etihad Guest SBI Card in New Delhi, stylist Mohit Rai picked a metallic dress from Sezane for the actor. The belted outfit was styled with gold Valliyan danglers and strappy heels. Make-up artist Savleen Manchanda stuck to nude shades to complement the dazzling look.

Shilpa Shetty in a metallic dress. (Source: APH Images)
What do you think of her latest look?

