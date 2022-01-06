Shilpa Shetty’s latest fashion choices are incredibly trendy

Shilpa Shetty is a style goddess — she aces everything she chooses to wear, be it western silhouettes or the traditional six yards of elegance.

Over the years, she has kept us on our toes with her trendy fashion choices, and it was no different this time. Serving up party glam for the colder season, Shilpa chose a few unique and unmissable numbers that we have decoded for you. Check them out below:

Shine on!

A silver, sparkly dress will be the perfect addition to your party wardrobe, and will also ensure you make heads turn wherever you go! Take inspiration from Shilpa, as she ‘shimmied’ in a one-shoulder, full length Sebastian Gunawan Signature dress. We like how the ensemble was left to shine in it’s full glory by keeping the styling simple. She opted for sparkly earrings, left her hair open in messy waves, and shiny footwear to complete the look.

Bring out the frills

In this fun look, Shilpa looked striking in a ruffled pink gown, a trend that is finding recognition in 2022. The gorgeous number from Tranhung was from their Fall21 collection called ‘La Muse’. Keeping it simple, the voluminous dress was styled with subtle makeup and white Louboutin tie-up heels.

Bling is in

If you ever wonder how much sparkle is too much sparkle — the answer is never enough! Shilpa proved this in a Naja Saade sequined jumpsuit, that we can’t get enough of. The sparkly outfit complemented Shilpa’s svelte frame extremely well. She paired the look with blingy pumps from Christian Louboutin, sparkly make up, and a high ponytail.

