Shilpa Shetty rings in the New Year looking gorgeous as ever in a blue sequin gown

Like every year, Bollywood celebrities put their best foot forward while attending New Year parties and if it’s Shilpa Shetty we are talking about, then it’s only expected that she is going to slay. Needless to say, she did and how!

For a party, Shetty chose to go with a blue coloured gorgeous sequin gown that featured a V-neck and a wrap detail. Keeping accessories and make-up to a minimal, the actress let her well-defined smokey eyes and her outfit do the talking. Hair styled into waves complemented her look.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a green Shivan and Narresh sari and we think she looked rather stunning. Accessorising her outfit with statement earrings from Isharya and rounding it out with a nude make-up palette and well-defined eyes, we like how she kept her look sharp and simple.

On another occasion, the actor was seen giving major fashion goals in a red Zara top that she teamed with a grey tiered fringe skirt from Shweta Kapur. She styled the lapel collared shirt and thigh-high slit skirt, both from Jacquemus with a pair of beige peep-toe heels. The look was accessorised with jewellery from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas and a mini white handbag. Light smokey eyes and messy ponytail completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?