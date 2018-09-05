Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta show different ways to keep airport style on fleek

Shilpa Shetty or Esha Gupta: Whose casual style do you prefer? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Shilpa Shetty or Esha Gupta: Whose casual style do you prefer? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Curating travel styles have now become easier than ever with the Bollywood celebrities and their ace stylists showing us the unique and chic ways to dress up while sashaying through the airport. Right from traditional attires to power suits, there have been a lot of examples on how you can nail your travel fashion. This time, on our list, we have Esha Gupta and Shilpa Shetty showing us different ways to wear flared trousers.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Best airport looks of the week (Aug 26 – Sept 1)

Gupta was dressed in a pair of flared denims from Dhruv Kapoor that she teamed with a blue crop top, featuring a knotted detail, from Madison. Stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, strappy heels and a Long Champ sling bag. What we like most about this look is that it’s very easy to recreate.

Esha Gupta while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Shetty was seen in a flared checkered trousers teamed with a black printed tee. A stack of bracelets, square sunnies and a statement fanny pack were styled with her outfit. Red lips and a sleek hairdo complemented her look well.

Speaking of flared denims, a few days ago, Anushka Sharma showed us a great way to flaunt one. She aced the denim-on-denim trend as she opted for an off-shoulder denim top to go with the trousers. The look was accessorised with small hoop earrings and white sneakers.

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd