Shilpa Shetty shows how to style a crop top and how!

Shilpa Shetty nailed the looks. (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty nailed the looks. (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, Shilpa Shetty can hardly do any wrong. The fashionista who also gives tips to stay fit was recently spotted doing what she does effortlessly — giving us major fashion goals. The actor, who is busy promoting her new web series was, first seen in a Nikhil Thampi ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the actor looked gorgeous in an off one- shoulder white crop top. It was teamed with a pair of wide leg beige pants. The look was completed by beige colur shoes from Aldo, and earrings from the designer. We quite the way the hair was styled by Madhuri Nakhale and the make-up by Ajay Shelar.

Prior to this, the actor raised the heat and how. Styled by Rai again, the fitness enthusiast was spotted in a satin pale pink crop top by Shivan and Narresh. It was teamed with a pair of tangerine cigarette pants from Zara. Soft curls, hoop earrings and shoes from Louboutin completed the look.

The actor not only adds a fusion touch to her ethnic wear but also nails contemporary fashion. We still remember the way she had nailed the blue trench coat look. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the trench coat was teamed with an asymmetrical skirt combo from Bennch. Another pop of colour in the form of yellow high heels from Vincenzio Robertina was added by Batra. The look was rounded out a nude make-up palette, hair tied into a ponytail and well-defined eyes.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty’s take on contemporary fashion is inspiring

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd