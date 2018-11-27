Shilpa Shetty raises the bar for festive fashion in this beautiful hand embroidered outfit

Shilpa Shetty is known to take the traditional fashion quotient a notch higher every time she steps out in ethnic wear. The actor, who never fails to impress us with her excellent sartorial choices, turned heads, yet again, in a beautiful suit by ace fashion designer Anita Dongre. With beach waves and nude make-up, Shetty looked lovely in the traditional suit which had intricate embroidery all over it. She rounded it out with elegant Mahesh Notandass earrings.

The outfit was designed in association with SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association) in order to sustain the craft of hand-embroidery and create local employment opportunities for rural women artisans from the villages.

This is not the first time Shetty has turned heads with her traditional outfits. She was recently spotted donning a grey Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna dress. Styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Chandani Zatakia, the actor looked lovely in the off-shoulder asymmetrical dress. Apart from this look, Shetty also stunned at one of the Diwali parties in a lilac-hued, floral printed sari that she paired with a sleeveless, shimmery blouse.

Not to forget, Shetty’s radiant look from her own Diwali party when she donned a conceptual sari gown from designer Amit Aggrawal’s latest collection. The actor looked lovely as she paired her outfit with a shiny heavily embellished halter neck blouse.

If you are looking for some fashion inspiration for traditional wear, you can always bank on Shilpa Shetty.