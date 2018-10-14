Shilpa Shetty cuts a pretty picture as she launches Coach’s India exclusive Diwali collection bag

What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Images)

Shilpa Shetty’s fashion choices inspire many. No wonder it was she who launched global design house Coach’s first-ever India exclusive Diwali collection bag in the Capital. Styled by Mohit Rai, the fashionista was spotted in a blue full-sleeve sweat shirt from Coach. This was teamed up with a black and white skirt from H&M.

With hair neatly tied in a ponytail, the look was accessorised with a sling bag from Coach, rings from Misho designs and bejewelled stilettos from Jimmy Choo. While the make-up was kept minimal, we like the shade of lip colour she donned. Needless to say, the actor cut quite a pretty picture.

Shilp Shetty cut quite a cute picture in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Shilpa Shetty was in the Capital to launch Coach’s first-ever India exclusive Diwali collection bag. (Source: APH Images)

The actor can effortlessly carry off ethnic as well contemporary wear. The fitness enthusiast, more often not, also gives a nice twist to saris. She was recently spotted in a Shantanu and Nikhil creation. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the ruffle ruffle sari was paired with an off-shoulder magenta and gold blouse. Tousled hair, make-up by Ajay Shelar and Gold earrings from Flowerchild completed the look.

She also looked lovely donning a wine-hued coat dress by Nikhil Thampi. Styled by Rai along with Chandani Zatakia, the outfit was a great choice as it perfectly complemented her svelte frame. Stilettos from Intoto, hair left untied and minimal make-up completed the look.

