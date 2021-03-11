scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Shilpa Shetty cannot get enough of prints; here’s proof

Styled by Sanjana Batra, the Dhadkan actor looks summer-ready in the most fashionable way!

March 11, 2021 10:30:56 pm
What do you think about her looks? (Photo: theshilpashetty/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Shilpa Shetty’s fashion choices can be described as bright and breezy. The actor always shares details of her looks and gives major fashion goals. Once again, she took to social media to give us a peek into some of her latest looks. While Shilpa looked resplendent in all three outfits, we could not help but notice her love for prints — a common theme running across all the looks.

Prints are a great way to make a statement and are also extremely easy to style. So, if you plan to flaunt prints this summer, you are at the right place.

Keep scrolling to check out her looks and also take notes to recreate the same!

Shilpa kept it bright in a full-length tie-dye dress by Amrit Kaur. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the dress was cinched to her waist with a brown belt. With a perfectly blow-dried hairstyle, the look was completed with chunky bracelets, classic smokey brown eyes, and nude lips.

In another look, Shilpa kept it vibrant in a bandhani lehenga skirt and crop top by Karishma and Aashita. The look was styled with dainty hoops, hair tied in half-bun, and her dazzling smile.

In the last look, she opted for a fiery red co-ord set with zig-zag print from Koai Official. Paired with earrings and cuffs from Amrapali Jewels, the look was completed with a messy hairdo.

What do you think about her looks?

