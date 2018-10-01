Shilpa Shetty beats the ‘Monday Blues’ in this chic thigh-high slit dress

Shilpa Shetty aces the casual chic look. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Shilpa Shetty aces the casual chic look. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

When it comes to fashion, Shilpa Shetty hardly goes wrong. The fashionista was recently spotted doing what she does best — giving us major fashion goals in a sky blue shirt dress with an interesting cut out around the waist.

We think the Dhadkan actor looked lovely, and the thigh-high slit accentuated her perfectly toned body. It was teamed with a pair of white heels. For the make-up she went for neutral tones which was just right for her look.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty shows how to style a crop top and how!

Check out some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor raised the heat and how. Styled by celebrity stylist by Mohit Rai along with Chandani Zatakia, Shetty looked chic in a wine-hued coat dress by Nikhil Thampi. The outfit perfectly complemented her svelte frame and we quite like the cut.

The look was rounded out with stilettos from Intoto, minimal make-up and hair tumbling down her shoulders.

In the past, the actor, who is currently tied up with her new web show, gave us tips on how to style crop tops and keep things interesting.

Styled by Rai on both occasions, she was spotted wearing a one-shoulder white crop top that was teamed with a pair of wide-leg beige pants. The Thampi ensemble was completed with beige colour shoes from Aldo and a pair of pretty earrings.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd