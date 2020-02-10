Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt can’t get enough of neon; see pics

Want to beam brighter than the sun, go all neon! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Want to beam brighter than the sun, go all neon! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are in the mood to stand out and shine brighter than the sun, neon is the colour for you. Whether you hate it or love it, neon is a trend that created waves last year and is here to stay in 2020 too. From Kriti Sanon to Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, everybody has jumped on the neon bandwagon, and looks like nobody is ready to get over it anytime soon.

Although a bold fashion choice, neon works great when you don the colour with a pair of white sneakers. But if you are unsure about how to go about the trend, you can begin with accessories like a bright neon green bandana or chunky statement rings, and then move on to outfits. Since it is such a rage, we could not help but notice actors Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt when she stepped out wearing neon outfits.

Shilpa was seen in a bright neon orange cut-out dress from Oh Polly. Check it out here.

The actor was styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor was styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Styled by Mohit Rai, the body-hugging dress showed off her svelte figure, and the cut-out detail immediately lifted the look. Hair styled in soft curls, brown smokey eyes, and a pair of strappy heels from Jimmy Choo completed the look.

The body-hugging dress showed off her near-perfect curves. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The body-hugging dress showed off her near-perfect curves. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The look was teamed with heels from Jimmy Choo. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The look was teamed with heels from Jimmy Choo. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia, on the other hand, was seen in a neon green sleeveless top that had a knot detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, we only one word to define her look: cute. She pulled her look together with a pair of denims, and a white denim jacket which featured cutesy print, from Only India. Take a look below.

She chose to team the outfit with clear heels, and accessorised her blow dried hair with a neon green hair clip. A dewy base, slight mascara and pink nude lips added the finishing touches.

What do you think about their looks?

