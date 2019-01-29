Shilpa Shetty experiments with her wardrobe but it fails to impress

Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted at three different events clad in three distinct looks but the actor failed to hit the mark. On the sets of Super Dancer 3, Shetty was clad in a fusion outfit from designer Aisha Rao’s collection.

Styled by Sanjana Batra, the TV show host’s outfit comprised of a ‘midnight blue pleated pre-draped’ sari featuring dahlia applique work on it that was styled with a contrasting embellished corset blouse. The ensemble was further accessorised with a tiered neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels and a ring from Apala by Sumit.

While attending the Umang Police Show 2019, Shetty was seen wearing a Ridhima Bhasin ruffled sharara, which was a huge letdown. The Moroccan-inspired printed outfit from the designer’s summer collection ‘Shaheda’ was teamed with an embellished broad belt.

During the launch of Etihad Guest SBI Card in New Delhi, stylist Mohit Rai picked a metallic dress from Sezane for Shetty. The belted outfit was styled with gold Valliyan danglers and strappy heels. Make-up artist Savleen Manchanda rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette.

What do you think about Shetty’s latest looks?