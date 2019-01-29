Toggle Menu
Shilpa Shetty experiments with her wardrobe but it fails to impress

Shilpa Shetty was seen attending three different events clad in traditional and contemporary outfits. Right from a fusion attire to a ruffled sharara and a metallic midi dress, the actor missed the mark in all of them.

Shilpa Shetty is on an experimental spree. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted at three different events clad in three distinct looks but the actor failed to hit the mark. On the sets of Super Dancer 3, Shetty was clad in a fusion outfit from designer Aisha Rao’s collection.

Styled by Sanjana Batra, the TV show host’s outfit comprised of a ‘midnight blue pleated pre-draped’ sari featuring dahlia applique work on it that was styled with a contrasting embellished corset blouse. The ensemble was further accessorised with a tiered neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels and a ring from Apala by Sumit.

While attending the Umang Police Show 2019, Shetty was seen wearing a Ridhima Bhasin ruffled sharara, which was a huge letdown. The Moroccan-inspired printed outfit from the designer’s summer collection ‘Shaheda’ was teamed with an embellished broad belt.

Shilpa Shetty in Ridhima Bhasin. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

During the launch of Etihad Guest SBI Card in New Delhi, stylist Mohit Rai picked a metallic dress from Sezane for Shetty. The belted outfit was styled with gold Valliyan danglers and strappy heels. Make-up artist Savleen Manchanda rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette.

Shilpa Shetty in a metallic dress. (Source: APH Images)
Shilpa Shetty in a Sezane outfit. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think about Shetty’s latest looks?

