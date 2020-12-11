Coolie No. 1 promotions: We are in awe of Shikha Talsania’s latest looks

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In case you have watched the songs of Coolie No 1, you might have noticed Shikha Talsania in them. Along with Sara Ali Khan, she too is in the film and is busy promoting it. Recently, Shikha was seen in two different looks and we loved how she pulled both looks with such ease.

In the first look, she was seen in a black dress from the label Turn Black. Styled by Who Wore What When, the flowy outfit had elaborate sleeves and was accessorised with a waistbelt. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and hair parted at the centre.

Take a look at the pictures below:

We love her second look! The Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a flowy gown from the label Jewellyn Alvares. The one-shoulder dress had a gorgeous interplay of varied shades of red. The look was completed with statement earrings from Amama and lots of mascara. We are not sure if it is the outfit or the way she styled it, but she sure stands out and how.

Check out the pictures here.

What do you think of her looks?

