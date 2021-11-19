scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Radhika Madan has amped up her fashion game and how

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actor was spotted in a series of looks recently, ranging from casual to chic. Here are some of them.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 19, 2021 11:30:36 am
Radhika MadanRadhika Madan's latest looks are absolutely gorgeous. (Source: Sukriti Grover/Instagram)

Radhika Madan’s style has undergone a massive transformation. In a similar vein, it would not be wrong to say that the actor set the bar high during the promotions of her last film, Shiddat. From styles and cuts to shades and silhouettes, Radhika experimented with her looks, and thoroughly impressed the fashion police.

So until we wait for her to make the next glamorous appearance, lets take a look at some of her striking style moments.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she looked lovely in a ruched satin dress from the label Antithesis. The off-shoulder outfit featured a train and was all things glamour.

She was also seen in a faux leather mini dress. The outfit highlighted her svelte frame well and the messy hairdo added the perfect finishing touches.

Here are all the other times she impressed with her fashion outings.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

exhibition
Exhibition explores the varied hues of blue

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement