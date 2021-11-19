Radhika Madan has amped up her fashion game and how

Radhika Madan’s style has undergone a massive transformation. In a similar vein, it would not be wrong to say that the actor set the bar high during the promotions of her last film, Shiddat. From styles and cuts to shades and silhouettes, Radhika experimented with her looks, and thoroughly impressed the fashion police.

So until we wait for her to make the next glamorous appearance, lets take a look at some of her striking style moments.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she looked lovely in a ruched satin dress from the label Antithesis. The off-shoulder outfit featured a train and was all things glamour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

She was also seen in a faux leather mini dress. The outfit highlighted her svelte frame well and the messy hairdo added the perfect finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Here are all the other times she impressed with her fashion outings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!