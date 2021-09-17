Radhika Madan has taken her fashion game many notches higher; here’s proof

Radhika Madan’s fashion choices are modern, chic and edgy. Her wardrobe is every millennial’s fashion dream as she keeps serving some amazing contemporary looks. During the promotions of her latest film Shiddat, the actor made some stunning appearances.

ALSO READ | Summer fashion: Radhika Madan wows in a pop pink crop top and matching pants

Most recently, Radhika slipped into a short blue dress that featured puffed sleeves, plunging V-neckline and waist cutouts. She looked lovely in this understated yet elegant look.

Radhika Madan clicked during the screening of her latest film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Madan clicked during the screening of her latest film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it minimal, she accessorised the outfit with just a pair of statement earrings and rings. She opted for a pair of beige heels that went well with the look. Flaunting subtle glam, she rounded off the look with nude makeup and her hair left open in side-partition.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in a sheer red sari

Radhika Madan looked lovely in this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Madan looked lovely in this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she sported a chic look in a polka dots orange crop top with a pair of baggy powder blue trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

She ditched accessories with this look and rounded it off with just a pair of red heels. Her hair was styled in soft curls and she opted for shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Earlier, she was seen looking lovely in a yellow co-ord set consisting of a yellow crop with a sweetheart neckline and dramatic sleeves paired with a matching textured bodycon skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she kept the look elegant as she accessorised it with a pair of gold earrings and rings. A pair of printed yellow and black heels completed the look. She wore her curly hair in a side-parted ponytail and opted for shimmery eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude brown lip shade.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!