Shiddat actor Radhika Madan is upping her fashion game, one look at a time

October 17, 2021 8:50:18 pm
Radhika Madan has undergone quite a style transformation. The Shiddat star has been seen in a number of looks of late and we are quite taken by the change. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she was recently spotted in a red polka dot top which she teamed with ice blue pants from Madison.
The pants had a wide bottom and complemented the crop top well. The look was pulled together with hair let loose.
In the second instance, she was seen in a bralette top, which was teamed with a matching pencil skirt. The look was completed with a lot of highlighter on the cheek and accessorised with a bandana. The Veruschka Set was risquè and stylish in equal measure. The look was completed with hair parted in the middle.
What do you think of her look?
