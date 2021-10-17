scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Shiddat actor Radhika Madan is upping her fashion game, one look at a time

The actor has been seen in a number of looks of late, and we are quite taken by the change

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 17, 2021 8:50:18 pm
ShiddatRadhika Madan's Shiddat is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Radhika Madan/Instagram)

Radhika Madan has undergone quite a style transformation. The Shiddat star has been seen in a number of looks of late and we are quite taken by the change. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she was recently spotted in a red polka dot top which she teamed with ice blue pants from Madison.

The pants had a wide bottom and complemented the crop top well. The look was pulled together with hair let loose.

 

In the second instance, she was seen in a bralette top, which was teamed with a matching pencil skirt. The look was completed with a lot of highlighter on the cheek and accessorised with a bandana. The Veruschka Set was risquè and stylish in equal measure. The look was completed with hair parted in the middle.

 

What do you think of her look?

