Shiddat actor Radhika Madan is upping her fashion game, one look at a time

Radhika Madan has undergone quite a style transformation. The Shiddat star has been seen in a number of looks of late and we are quite taken by the change. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she was recently spotted in a red polka dot top which she teamed with ice blue pants from Madison.

The pants had a wide bottom and complemented the crop top well. The look was pulled together with hair let loose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MADISON (@madison_onpeddar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MADISON (@madison_onpeddar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

In the second instance, she was seen in a bralette top, which was teamed with a matching pencil skirt. The look was completed with a lot of highlighter on the cheek and accessorised with a bandana. The Veruschka Set was risquè and stylish in equal measure. The look was completed with hair parted in the middle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANKITA JAIN (@labelankitajain)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANKITA JAIN (@labelankitajain)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANKITA JAIN (@labelankitajain)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

What do you think of her look?

