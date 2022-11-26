scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

A look at times Shibani Dandekar Akhtar left us in awe of her style choices

The 42-year-old can pull off just about anything, and we are definitely impressed!

Shibani dandekarShibani's style game is unmissable. (Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

One look at Shibani Dandekar Akhtar’s Instagram feed and you will find tons of fitness and fashion inspiration to seek cues from. What makes the actor stand out is her impeccable style choices which reek of classic blended with contemporary. The 42-year-old can pull off just about anything, and we are definitely impressed!

Take this glamorous Payal Singhal gown, adorned by Shibani, for example. Embellished with small mirrors and intricately detailed embroidery, the ensemble looked stunning on the actor. The side slits and the plunging neckline added to the oomph factor of this look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khyati A Busa (@khyatibusa)

Shibani looked like a dream in a black Dhruv Kapoor blazer, a white crop top and black pants. The blazer featured pink flower appliques which elevated the glam quotient of this otherwise monochromatic look.

 

This gorgeous multicoloured lehenga, which Shibani wore for one of her wedding festivities, featured intricate embroidery and embellishments. Floral accessories and minimal makeup completed her look.

 

We’re absolutely impressed by this midnight blue halter-neck crop top paired with jazzy red and blue party pants. This shimmery attire stole the show as Shibani paired it with minimal accessories.

 

She also wore a stunning co-ord set consisting of a stylish zebra print cropped shirt and a matching skirt with a slit.

