Shibani Dandekar Akhtar turns heads in leopard print skirt with a thigh-high slit

July 30, 2022 2:30:13 pm
Shibani Dandekar Akhtar is a bonafide fashionista and has, time and again, left everyone in awe of her chic sense of style. As such, the newlywed was recently spotted having a gala time in an alluring ensemble.
Exuding European vibes, the diva donned a satin outfit featuring a black crop top teamed with a leopard print long skirt. The skirt boasted a wrap-around design with a thigh-high slit.
Shibani opted for a signature loose bun with her flicks enhancing her facial features. She kept her makeup subtle with a bright red lip colour amping up the look further. With all eyes on the attire, she paired the look with classic gold hoops and black flare heels.
This is not the first time the actor has impressed us in animal print ensembles. Take a look.
Leopard prints are quite common, but tiger prints? She looked effortlessly chic in this co-ord set.
She was also seen amping up the glam quotient in another green co-ord set comprising of a long slit skirt paired with a noodle strap top.
