Shershaah promotions: Kiara Advani is amping things up, one look at a time

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah is all set to drop and the lead actors are busy promoting the film. Kiara, particularly, has been rather impressive with her fashion choices. She was recently spotted in a number of looks, each better than the other one.

In the first instance, she stunned in an ensemble from JJ Valaya. The monochrome lehenga looked lovely on her. Styled by Eka Lakhani, the outfit was elevated with a belt cinched at the waist. She completed the look with hair tied in a bun, a small bindi and a lot of kajal.

We dig how experimental her latest looks have been. Take, for instance, this look where she opted for a dress from Since1988.in. The mauve colour outfit with a slit made for the perfect summer wear. We quite like how fuss free the look was, as she rounded it off with a ponytail.

She looked equally pretty in this blush pink hand-embroidered sharara set from Ritika Mirchandani. The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft waves and accessorised with statement earrings.

Shifting gears, she was spotted in a floral print tiered maxi dress from Arpita Mehta. The breezy outfit was given a nice ethnic feel by accessorising it with silver bangles.

Lastly, she was seen in a tan-coloured blazer dress from Dalida Ayach boutique. The outfit complemented her svelte frame really well as she completed it with hair tied in a ponytail.

