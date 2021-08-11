Shershaah promotions: From sari to lehenga set, Kiara Advani impresses in all

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah is all set to release on Amazon Prime on August 12. As such, the actors are busy promoting the film and giving major style goals. But we must say that Kiara has really upped her fashion game, ensuring each new look is better than the previous one. Ahead of the film’s release, we have collated some of the her best looks.

She was recently spotted in a hot pink sari from designer Punit Balana which was teamed with a printed strappy blouse. Styled by Eka Lakhani, the look was simple yet extremely vibrant and chic. Hair tied in a neat bun, a statement neckpiece and a small bindi completed the look.

Check out the pictures below.

She was also seen looking radiant in a yellow halter kurta-sharara set from Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. The intricately-worked ensemble looked lovely on her and the combination really worked. The look was accessorised with statement earrings and blow-dried hair. Check out the pictures here.

Another look that really stood out during the promotions was in this lehenga set from JJ Valaya. The geometric pattern and and the classic colour combination worked and how.

