Shershaah promotions: Kiara Advani gives major fashion goals

Kiara Advani is busy promoting her upcoming film Shershaah, and as always, has her fashion game on point.

During the trailer launch in Kargil, the actor looked radiant in a pale yellow chikankari sari from the label Prémya by Manishii. Styled by Eka Lakhani, it was teamed with a matching strappy blouse. The look was accentuated with a nude make-up palette and accessorised with jhumkas from Tyaani Fine Jewellery.

Check out the pictures here.

In another look, was seen in a tangerine knotted blazer and pants set from the label Sonaakshi Raaj Merani. With her hair tied in a knot she accessorised the look with a sleek neckpiece and statement rings. We liked how she teamed the outfit with hot pink heels.

Check out the pictures below.

She was also seen in a customised tee which said, “Yeh Dil Maange More” at the airport. This was paired with jeans, khaki jacket, knee-high boots and a black bag.

What do you think of her looks?