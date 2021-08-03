Shershaah promotions: Kiara Advani gives major fashion goals

August 3, 2021 1:20:02 pm
Kiara Advani is busy promoting her upcoming film Shershaah, and as always, has her fashion game on point.
During the trailer launch in Kargil, the actor looked radiant in a pale yellow chikankari sari from the label Prémya by Manishii. Styled by Eka Lakhani, it was teamed with a matching strappy blouse. The look was accentuated with a nude make-up palette and accessorised with jhumkas from Tyaani Fine Jewellery.
Check out the pictures here.
In another look, was seen in a tangerine knotted blazer and pants set from the label Sonaakshi Raaj Merani. With her hair tied in a knot she accessorised the look with a sleek neckpiece and statement rings. We liked how she teamed the outfit with hot pink heels.
Check out the pictures below.
She was also seen in a customised tee which said, “Yeh Dil Maange More” at the airport. This was paired with jeans, khaki jacket, knee-high boots and a black bag.
What do you think of her looks?
