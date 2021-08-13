Celeb fashion: Kiara Advani continues to impress with her versatile choices

August 13, 2021 1:20:16 pm
Kiara Advani, who set massive fashion goals while promoting her latest release Shershaah, is continuing her impressive streak. Of late, she has been seen in an array of outfits, from contemporary to ethnic, and managed to impress in all. Her recent looks only make the case for her fashion versatility stronger.
Styled by Eka Lakhani, she was first seen in a sharp white pantsuit from Amit Aggarwal. The lacy bralette was teamed with a white blazer and wide-bottom matching pants.
The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft waves and minimal accessories. Check out the pictures for a closer look.
The actor is often seen championing saris and we must say she has looked pretty on all occasions. Recently, she opted for a Manish Malhotra sari — a georgette sari with sequins work teamed with a golden blouse.
She completed the look with hair parted at the centre and accessorised it with statement earrings. Check out the pictures here.
Kiara has been experimental and impressive with her fashion choices. We cannot wait to see what all trends she aces in the future.
