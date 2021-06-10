scorecardresearch
Sherni promotions: Vidya Balan’s latest looks are a mixed bag

The actor has been experimenting with her looks; which is your favourite?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2021 2:10:17 pm
vidya balan, marriageCheck out the photos. (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Vidya Balan is busy promoting her upcoming film Sherni, and is experimenting with her outfits. While she impressed in most looks, a few just fell short of hitting the mark.

In keeping with the title of the film, Vidya was recently seen in a leopard-printed ensemble from MellowDrama. Animal prints are always tricky to ace, and we have mixed feelings about this look. The statement sleeves stood out but did not do much to elevate the overall look. However, we liked how the flowy outfit was styled with a waistbelt to give it some structure.

Also, the neat hairdo along with minimal accessories worked well.

Keeping things casual, she was also spotted in a pair of mustard separates from the label OctoberJaipur. While the outfit looks supremely comfortable, we are not big fans of the overall look.

Keeping the comfort quotient intact, she was also seen in a printed top and lungi set from the label Nupur Kanoi. The block prints and silhouette really worked.

This look, however, really worked. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor looked lovely in this Ritu Kumar outfit. Hair styled in old-world curls instantly took it to a whole new level.

What do you think of her looks?

