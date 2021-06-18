scorecardresearch
Friday, June 18, 2021
Sherni promotions: Vidya Balan’s latest jumpsuit look is a letdown

In her latest looks, she kept to the jungle theme, but failed to impress

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2021 8:50:04 pm
vidya balan, vidya balan photos, vidya balan photos, vidya balan instagram, sherni promotions, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her looks? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Vidya Balan’s Sherni drops today and the actor is busy with her promotional looks. While she did she up her game in the last set of looks, we are not too sure what to think of her latest photos. In them, she kept to the jungle theme but we are sorry to report that it went awry this time.

Styled by Who Wore What When, she was seen in a “golden eagel” jumpsuit from the brand The House of Inoa. The prints and the cut did not work at all. It was cinched with a belt at the waist. The hairdo was sleek but could not salvage the look.

In comparison to this, the second look — a teak brown sari R O U K A by Sreejith Jeevan — stood out better. The blouse really worked well and was accessorised with a tiger brooch from ABHILASHA Jewelry Collection. She completed the look with hair tied i a bun. Check out the pictures here.

