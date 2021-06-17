Sherni promotions: Vidya Balan makes a roaring statement with latest looks

What do you think of her latest looks? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Vidya Balan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Sherni, and has been busy promoting it. In the past, while some of her looks have failed to hit the mark, she is back with a bang!

In her latest looks, the actor was seen evoking the jungle theme. Styled by Who Wore What When, Vidya was seen in a sari from Sougat Paul which featured jungle imprints offset with a sequin border. It was teamed with a contrasting blouse, and it worked very well.

Check out the pictures here.

For the music launch, she was seen in a customised Sherni sari from Ghuri by Debjani. True to its name, the wine red sari featured ‘sherni’ motifs and made quite an impression. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a bun, bright lipstick, and earrings from Satat Sustainable.

What do you think of her looks?