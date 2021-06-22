scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Sherni promotions: Vidya Balan takes the floral fashion trend to the next level

Vidya Balan was recently spotted in a series of looks, that apart from being impressive were also high on the most enduring fashion trend: florals

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 2:10:13 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Even though Sherni has already released, lead actor Vidya Balan is busy promoting the film. As such, she was recently spotted in a series of looks, that apart from being impressive were also high on the most enduring fashion trend: florals.

In the first instance, she was seen in a gorgeous floral-printed sari from Raw Mango. Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was accessorised with dainty earrings and hair styled in a retro way. Filled-in eyebrows and a bright lip shade added the finishing touches.

Check out the pictures below:

For the second look, Vidya was seen in a co-ord set from Gazal Gupta. The outfit stood out for the mix of oversized floral prints and stripes, which worked very well. We dig the way the look was accessorised, especially with the metal choker from Dookdi.

She was also seen in a dress from the label Amrich. The outfit, which had an asymmetrical hemline, was pulled together with a waist belt. The look was accessorised with several silver rings from Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry. Hair neatly tied in a knot completed it.

What do you think of her latest looks?

