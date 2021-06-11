Sherni promotions: From sari to pantsuit, Vidya Balan experiments with her looks

What do you think of her look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Vidya Balan is busy promoting her upcoming film Sherni, and her looks have been a mixed bag. But this time, the actor was seen looking pretty in a soft yellow sari from the label Baise Gaba. The Santolina sari was paired with a printed blouse, making it really stand out.

The crepe sari, priced at ₹7,200, was styled with hair pulled back in a ponytail and chic gold earrings.

Check out the pictures below.

However, the second look did not quite work for us. The actor was seen in a printed oversized pantsuit from the label Āroka. While we like how it was kept simple, the patch work near the noisy lapels did not quite add to the look. Styled by Who Wore What When, the look rounded off with hair tied in a neat bun.

In one of her interviews, the actor shared that she has been deliberately trying to infuse the ethos of the film into her styling. This is perhaps why she kickstarted the promotions with a hand-painted sari featuring a tiger face on the aanchal, and has also been seen in a lot of yellow and animal-print outfits.

What do you think of her looks?