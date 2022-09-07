Shehnaaz Gill stuns in yellow suit as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is being celebrated in full swing, celebrities are putting their best ethnic fashion foot forward. From traditional saris to gorgeous suits – there’s no dearth of fashion inspiration to take from. As part of the festivities, Shehnaaz Gill also stepped out to visit Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja along with her brother, looking lovely as ever.

She was seen wearing a bright yellow suit consisting of a flared kurta with golden prints and embroidery, matching pants, and a dupatta.

Elevating the look further, the actor-singer accessorised it with a pair of silver chaand baalis, a stack of bangles and a nose ring.

She left her straight hair open and added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Recently, Shehnaaz, who will mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was also seen in a hand-embroidered chikankari sari by designer Manish Malhotra. It featured pearl embellishments with dramatic tasselled sleeves.

Styled by Ami Patel, she had accessorised the look with just a pair of stone-studded earrings, letting the breathtaking sari steal the limelight.

