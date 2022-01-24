Shehnaaz Gill looks dreamy in yellow lehenga set (pictures inside)

From her impeccable fashion to her funny antics — Shehnaaz Gill keeps her fans on their toes, who go gaga every time the actor-singer makes an appearance. While Shehnaaz aces every attire with equal finesse, her traditional looks deserve a special mention.

Ethnic with a modern touch — her outfits are perfect inspiration for this wedding season.

Recently, the 28-year-old posted a series of pictures looking stunning as ever in a yellow lehenga set. The ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and silver gota-patti work all over, and a matching flowy lehenga. Breaking the monotony, the ensemble was paired with a blue and pink dupatta with a golden border.

Keeping it elegant, she styled it with a golden choker, studs and a ring. Her wavy hair was left open in a middle partition.

To add the finishing touches, she opted for pink eyeshadow, slightly blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Prior to this, Shehnaaz wore a bright pink Punjabi salwar suit paired with a bright orange dupatta. The embellished attire was paired with matching bangles and statement earrings.

She looked equally gorgeous in a black sharara set that featured golden embellishments all over and was paired with a matching sheer dupatta. A pair of gold earrings and bangles rounded off her look.

Shehnaaz, who hails from Punjab, loves wearing Punjabi suits. Earlier, she had impressed everyone in a peach and powder blue suit. She opted for golden bangles, heavy statement earrings and golden heels to accessorise her look.

