Shehnaaz Gill looks dreamy in yellow lehenga set (pictures inside)

Updated: January 24, 2022 1:30:51 pm
From her impeccable fashion to her funny antics — Shehnaaz Gill keeps her fans on their toes, who go gaga every time the actor-singer makes an appearance. While Shehnaaz aces every attire with equal finesse, her traditional looks deserve a special mention.
Ethnic with a modern touch — her outfits are perfect inspiration for this wedding season.
Recently, the 28-year-old posted a series of pictures looking stunning as ever in a yellow lehenga set. The ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and silver gota-patti work all over, and a matching flowy lehenga. Breaking the monotony, the ensemble was paired with a blue and pink dupatta with a golden border.
View this post on Instagram
Keeping it elegant, she styled it with a golden choker, studs and a ring. Her wavy hair was left open in a middle partition.
View this post on Instagram
To add the finishing touches, she opted for pink eyeshadow, slightly blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, Shehnaaz wore a bright pink Punjabi salwar suit paired with a bright orange dupatta. The embellished attire was paired with matching bangles and statement earrings.
View this post on Instagram
She looked equally gorgeous in a black sharara set that featured golden embellishments all over and was paired with a matching sheer dupatta. A pair of gold earrings and bangles rounded off her look.
View this post on Instagram
Shehnaaz, who hails from Punjab, loves wearing Punjabi suits. Earlier, she had impressed everyone in a peach and powder blue suit. She opted for golden bangles, heavy statement earrings and golden heels to accessorise her look.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-