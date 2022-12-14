Shehnaaz Gill shows how to ace monotone dressing, one chic look at a time

Be it with her candid personality or her impeccable acting and singing performances – Shehnaaz Gill manages to woo everyone every time she makes an appearance. However, it’s her head-turning sartorial sense that’s grabbing her fans’ attention, of late. While one can find the actor donning an array of ethnic and western ensembles, she seems to have developed a special liking for monotone dressing. Don’t believe us? Scroll more to know what we are talking about.

For an episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant opted for a bright purple strappy crop top featuring a plunging neckline. However, it was her textured blingy purple trousers that elevated the look. She accessorised it with a dainty diamond bracelet, earrings, and minimal makeup with straight hair cascading down her back.

Earlier this month, she attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards 2022, serving a host of eye-catching looks. For the press conference, she wore a striking orange crop top featuring a sweetheart neckline and paired it with a matching wrap-around skirt. What added to the chic appeal of this look was a rust-orange floor-length cape blazer worn over the outfit. Shehnaaz completed this look with a pair of transparent heels, a bunch of rings, glam makeup and her hair tied in a bun.

Prior to this, the actor had impressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of a black crop top featuring dramatic lace sleeves with intricate embroidery and a bow around her neck. It was teamed with a pair of matching flared trousers. To add the finishing touches, Shehnaaz opted for a retro-style bun, studs, kohled eyes and nude lip colour.

Opting for yet another neutral-palette look, she wore a grey half-jacket over a pair of matching straight pants. What made this business look party-ready was the black full-sleeved lace top worn underneath the coat. She accessorised this look with black heeled boots, dangling earrings and luminous makeup.

She looked chic as ever in this mini white shirt dress featuring balloon sleeves and a front slit. She kept this look subtle with minimal makeup and accessories.

Her all-black athleisure look consisted of a black strappy top worn over a pair of matching flared pants. A sheer cropped jacket over the top elevated the glamour quotient of this basic look. She rounded off this look with a high ponytail, a pair of studs, and subtle makeup.

