Shehnaaz Gill is a vision to behold in her latest appearances; take a look

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has undergone a massive fitness and style transformation. The 28-year-old never fails to make a fashion statement whenever she steps out, leaving her fans in a frenzy. From Punjabi suits to dresses and casual wear–she always keeps it versatile and her latest looks are proof of the same.

Recently for her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, she opted for a traditional look — a Punjabi suit with hand embroidered gota. Styled by Ken Ferns, the look was accessorised with statement earrings, a big ring and matching glass bangles that went well with her pink and orange outfit. However, her nose pin really amped up her look.

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in this traditional suit.

Wavy hair and glam makeup completed the look. Needless to say, she was a vision in this traditional ensemble.

For her appearance on Dance Deewane, the Honsla Rakh star chose a gorgeous blue dress which had a sheer embellished bodice attached to a flared skirt. Keeping the look stylish yet simple, she went for minimal accessories and kept her straightened hair open as she completed the look with shimmery blue eye shadow and nude lips.

Earlier, she was seen in a completely contrasting avatar as she stunned in a beige co-ord dress. Consisting of a strappy top and mini skirt, this attire by Rocky star featured beautiful floral embroidery. The look was teamed with a pair of dangling earrings. What stood out was how she experimented with her hair and opted for a wavy bob that complemented the look well. She completed the look with cat-eye makeup and nude lips.

Which is your favourite look?