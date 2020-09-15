You will love Shehnaaz Gill’s accessories collection; check it out here

What do you think about her sartorial choices? (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Shehnaaz Gill, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13, has been an Internet sensation ever since. A powerhouse of talent, the singer-actor has a whopping 5.6 million followers on Instagram, adding to her popularity on social media. But there is more to her strong personality; yes, we are indeed talking about her fashion choices and her collection of accessories.

Take a look at 5 accessories from her collection and pick your favourite

A statement neckpiece, especially in silver, gold, black and white, is a must-have. The reason we suggest these 4 tones is because they go well with almost every outfit. This piece from Shehnaaz’s collection is the perfect accessory to amp up your look, whether you are wearing a little black dress or a red flowy one.

You can never go wrong with a rustic silver neckpiece. We like how Shehnaaz styles her black, balloon-sleeved top with a chunky piece. Silver jewellery is perfect for days when you want to add a hint of boho-chic vibe to your look.

Sunglasses are underrated, but they are one of the most fuss-free ways to glam up your look. However, while there are many quirky options available in the market, your best bet will always be the good old aviator sunglasses. Check out this easy guide to make the right choice when it comes to sunglasses.

We are in awe of this stunning pair of earrings. On closer look, you will notice the silver earrings are encrusted with small blue beads. We like how the earrings stand out and make a statement despite being paired with a colourful ensemble.

Yes, we love chunky pairs, but a set of dainty earrings is what truly does the job every day. Here, Shehnaaz is seen in a gorgeous pair of earrings with little bead detailing.

