Shefali Shah is a vision to behold in this Raw Mango sari; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Shefali Shah recently debuted as a director with the short film, Happy Birthday Mummyji. The actor is also busy shooting for her upcoming projects, and in the midst of it all was spotted giving us major fashion goals in a classic Raw Mango sari.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, the Delhi Crime actor looked stunning in the chocolate brown sari which featured bright pink and rust border and pallu. The interplay of the block colours on the sari, which was teamed with a satin sleeveless blouse, gave the look a bright twist.

Check out the details below:

The look was pulled together with a statement neckpiece, matching ring, hair parted at the centre and smokey eyes.

Radhika often styles the actor and the results are almost always impressive. Here are some instances.

In all the looks, accessories were kept minimal letting the outfits do all the talking. What impressed us even more was the range of outfits the actor was seen in, making a serious case for fashion versatility.

What do you think of her recent look?