She looks good and better than me: Barack Obama on Michelle being a ‘fashion icon’

At Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, there were several outfits that made headlines. One of them was of Michelle Obama who was seen in a plum floor-length jacket that she wore over a matching turtleneck sweater and a pair of wide-leg trousers. But what really made heads turn was her hairdo, especially those beautiful curls.

Recently, former US president Barack Obama appeared on Very Smart Brothas Book Club and answered questions from readers regarding his memoir, A Promised Land. However, when a young girl asked what he thought of Michelle Obama’s look, he expressed appreciation but also admitted he did not notice her hairdo.

“I don’t know what it is about y’all, with Michelle and her belts. I asked Michelle about it at dinner the other night. I said, ‘Listen baby, you are gorgeous. You know, I understand completely why you are a fashion icon.’ But, I said, ‘Was your hair different? ‘Cause it didn’t look that different. Anyway, so I don’t have an answer other than just knowing she looks good and looks better than me. I understand that.”

Black-owned independent bookstores play a critical role in communities all across our country. I wanted to show my support, so I dropped in to surprise the folks from @MahoganyBooks & the Very Smart Brothas Book Club. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/sQdc8xY6xY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 2, 2021

Her outfit was designed by Sergio Hudson, and was hair was done by Yene Damtew, who later spoke to Vogue detailing the process.

Damtew said, “I used several tools and products for this look. I started with creating curls with a one-inch barrel iron. Yes, you can achieve bigger curls with a smaller barrel! Next we did a curl set to lock in the curls. Then I used a round brush to create body and “soften” the curls. I finished it off with a feather comb for some volume and then hair spray so it would hold. This is definitely a look anyone can achieve at home with a little practice and patience.”