Shawn Mendes just bid ‘goodbye’ to his long hair and the Internet cannot keep calm

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has cut his hair. This piece of information makes news because Mendes’ gorgeous locks always made headlines.

The new-look recently made its debut on Instagram where he shared it tagging the stylist with the message, “Goodbye long hair”.

The new photo has sent his fans into a tizzy and if, we might add, rightly so. Here are some reactions:

shawn mendes' long hair era; a thread pic.twitter.com/anWEdWamxS — ًanand (@ruinsflicker) February 18, 2021

shawn mendes with short hair is superior pic.twitter.com/1GchGcy8t0 — victória (@shawnhows) February 17, 2021

SHAWN MENDES CUT HIS HAIR OMG THE COLLAPSE HE LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/Dwats5IgIe — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) February 17, 2021

me going to sleep knowing shawn mendes finally cut his hair pic.twitter.com/aWkLE5GUVl — fem (@roseshigher) February 17, 2021

the world now that shawn mendes cut his hair pic.twitter.com/sHvfr2puFC — lua. (@artheshawn) February 17, 2021

my phone watching me open my diary app to change my day from “awful“ to “great“ simply because shawn mendes cut his hair pic.twitter.com/RA95Re3Mz9 — sarah (@mutualsarah) February 17, 2021

I CAN’T , I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW HIS HAIR SHORT AGAIN!!💀💀@ShawnMendes honey ur long hair will be missed — Fiza (@NoorFiza_) February 17, 2021

In case you need a quiet reminder of how good his hair looked, here’s what you must be seeing.

What do you think of his latest look?

