Sustainability at Met Gala: Shawn Mendes, Chloë Grace Moretz lead red carpet looks

While discussions on sustainability can hardly be had around an event like the Met Gala, what with its monumental scale, this year, some sparks of a sustainable effort at couture and custom fashion were noted on the red carpet.

From rewearing clothes (including a wedding dress) to new, upcycled custom ensembles, these stars made a statement on sustainable fashion at the 2022 Met Gala.

Not only was Billi Eilish‘s intensely corseted dress inspired by an 1885 portrait of Madame Poirson by John Singer Sargent, the custom Gucci number was also made with upcycled fabric bits. “We didn’t have to waste a bunch of stuff, and I wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” said Eilish on Vogue‘s livestream.

While we can’t say we are particularly impressed by this Tommy Hilfiger layered look on Shawn Mendes, the fact that the suit is upcycled out of deadstock fabric surely softens the blow.

Chloë Grace Moretz rewore the same gorgeous silver coat by Louis Vuitton that she sported at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018-19 show, and we are here for it!

Kim Kardashian at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) Kim Kardashian at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

It might be a far stretch to say that Kim K had sustainability on her mind when she wore the dress Marilyn Monroe wore back in 1962 when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President JFK, but the fact that she donned a vintage dress certainly counts.

Emma Stone wore her Louis Vuitton wedding dress. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) Emma Stone wore her Louis Vuitton wedding dress. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Emma Stone rewore her Louis Vuitton wedding dress from when she married David McCary in 2020. While we love a rewear moment, the dress, however, fell flat on the Met Gala red carpet and did not adhere to the evening’s theme by any stretch.

