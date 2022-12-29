Bling, colours, and prints: Decoding Sharvari Wagh’s envy-worthy wardrobe

Sharvari Wagh is steadily emerging as a fashionista to watch out for. From elegant ethnic wear to trendy contemporary fits, from experimental prints to the good ol’ bling – the actor is leaving no stone unturned to showcase her inimitable and versatile style. In the last few weeks, she has worn an array of stylish ensembles that we couldn’t help but take note of.

Take this denim-on-denim look for example! Here, she wore a pair of flared denim jeans with a matching sleeveless top. To keep the look simple and fuss-free, she ditched all accessories and completed her look with minimal makeup and a pair of sunglasses.

Pink is, undoubtedly, the colour of 2022 and Sharvari made sure to hop on the trend. She opted for a knee-length textured pink dress which perfectly accentuated her svelte frame. A pair of lavender stilettos contrasted the outfit beautifully. Leaving her hair open in soft waves, she rounded off this look with subtle makeup and accessories.

For the Filmfare Middle-East Achievers’ Night, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor wore a strappy peach body-hugging gown with an embellished top featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She completed this look with shimmery earrings, golden heels and glam makeup.

When in doubt, go for black! Seems like Sharvari agrees as she made a head-turning style statement in this strappy bodycon black sequin gown featuring cutouts on both sides. She paired this look with a couple of broad bangles, hoop earrings, black pumps and shimmery makeup.

Keeping it casual and fun, she wore a white crop top with a plunging neckline and knot details and teamed it with a pair of oversized white trousers. Letting her hair loose, she added the finishing touches with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks and pink lip colour.

For Diwali, Sharvari added to the glam factor with this bright pink sari by designer Punit Balana and paired it with a strappy embellished pink blouse. Tying her hair in a loose ponytail, she accessorised this look with stone-studded earrings and bangles.

