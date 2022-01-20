Sharvari Wagh effortlessly aces ethnic fashion; check out her latest looks

After impressing everyone with her performance in her debut film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari Wagh is now keeping everyone on their toes with her impeccable sartorial picks. Traditional or modern — she aces every ensemble with her refreshing style. However, it’s her ethnic fashion choices that have us supremely impressed.

Recently, the 25-year-old kept it bright and beautiful in an onion pink and blue sharara set from Vvani. The sleeveless kurta was paired with a flowy sharara and a sheer dupatta with golden zari border.

Keeping it traditional, she wore a pair of statement golden earrings and bracelets. Looking festive ready, the actor left her wavy hair open and added the finishing touches with minimal makeup.

Prior to this, Sharvari blended traditional and modern in an emerald green ensemble, leaving us smitten. She was seen in an embellished crop top with sheer cape sleeves and midriff flossing. It was teamed with a mermaid-style lehenga that elevated this look further.

She kept it elegant with a pair of diamond earrings and a ring, and left her sleek straight hair open in a middle partition.

To round off this glamorous look, the actor opted for smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, filled-in eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and nude lip colour.

Earlier, Sharvari had set massive wedding fashion goals in an embroidered yellow lehenga that was paired with a matching blouse and embellished sheer dupatta.

Gold jewellery, hair tied in a bun and festive makeup added to the regal appeal of the look.

