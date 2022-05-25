In a transformative dress, Sharon Stone made the Cannes red carpet her runway

May 25, 2022 10:50:44 am
Is a red carpet event really complete without some sartorial theatrics? At the premiere of Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Sharon Stone, 64, was a spectacle in a gorgeous white and blue printed Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Actors are often seen walking the red carpet with incredibly long (and, as we assume, heavy) trains on their gowns for the infallible dramatic effect they bring. But Stone decided to have the best of both worlds by donning a dress that featured a detachable train. Take a look:
The Basic Instinct actor arrived on the red carpet wearing a striking mandala-printed gown with train.
Mid-walk on the red carpet, models Adam Senn and Sam Webb helped her remove the train to reveal a form-fitting dress with a high back slit.
She walked the rest of the carpet in a blue and white dress embedded with stunning Swarovski crystals. She completed the look with blue platform stilettoes, large blue drop earrings, and a ring to match.
