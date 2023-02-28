scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Shardul Thakur, Mittali Parulkar opt for exquisite traditional wedding looks; see pics

For the big day, Thakur sported an embroidered beige-toned sherwani, while Parulkar wore an all-red bridal lehenga. They both looked absolutely stunning.

Shardul ThakurThe duo tied the knot in Mumbai. (Source: Shardul Thakur/ Instagram)

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and entrepreneur Mittali Parulkar in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony on February 26. As expected, their exquisite wedding looks have taken social media by storm.

Shardul Thakur The dreamy pictures of Thakur and his wife are now going viral on social media. (Source: Shardul Thakur/ Instagram)

The bride’s intricately embellished lehenga, by designer Dolly J, was made from raw silk and styled with a matching choli, belt and a sheer veil. Her lehenga also featured paisley pattern, intricate zardozi, and multi-coloured Parsi threadwork.

Shardul Thakur The bride kept her look all elaborate and fabulous by donning a bright red lehenga made by Dolly J. (Source: Shardul Thakur/ Instagram)

For jewellery, the bride opted for a kundan set, including a statement necklace, earrings, maang tikka and headband. To top it off, she kept her make up in gold tones, and styled her hair in a middle-parted tight bun, done by Shradha Luthra.

Shardul Thakur Thakur sported an embroidered beige-toned sherwani. (Source: Shardul Thakur/ Instagram)

Prior to this, Thakur’s fellow cricketer KL Rahul wed actor Athiya Shetty in an intimate ceremony at Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

Shardul Thakur They both looked absolutely breathtaking. (Source: Shardul Thakur/ Instagram)

Hardik Pandya also renewed his vows in an exuberant wedding in Udaipur with his wife Natasa Stankovic. It seems like our cricketers have been bitten by the love bug!

ALSO READ |Wedding fashion: Don these bridesmaid ensembles inspired by Bollywood divas
Shardul Thakur The voluminous lehenga made from raw silk is a vision to behold. (Source: Shardul Thakur/ Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Thakur is playing in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) under the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. He was earlier playing for Delhi Capitals.

