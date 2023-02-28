Shardul Thakur, Mittali Parulkar opt for exquisite traditional wedding looks; see pics

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and entrepreneur Mittali Parulkar in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony on February 26. As expected, their exquisite wedding looks have taken social media by storm.

For the big day, Thakur sported an embroidered beige-toned sherwani, while Parulkar wore an all-red bridal lehenga. Needless to say, the couple looked absolutely breathtaking.

The bride’s intricately embellished lehenga, by designer Dolly J, was made from raw silk and styled with a matching choli, belt and a sheer veil. Her lehenga also featured paisley pattern, intricate zardozi, and multi-coloured Parsi threadwork.

For jewellery, the bride opted for a kundan set, including a statement necklace, earrings, maang tikka and headband. To top it off, she kept her make up in gold tones, and styled her hair in a middle-parted tight bun, done by Shradha Luthra.

Prior to this, Thakur’s fellow cricketer KL Rahul wed actor Athiya Shetty in an intimate ceremony at Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

Hardik Pandya also renewed his vows in an exuberant wedding in Udaipur with his wife Natasa Stankovic. It seems like our cricketers have been bitten by the love bug!

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Thakur is playing in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) under the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. He was earlier playing for Delhi Capitals.

