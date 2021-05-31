scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
Shanaya Kapoor owns the beach look in white swimwear; check out the pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 5:30:34 pm
What do you think of her latest look?

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her debut in films but she has already established herself as a bonafide fashionista. The starlet’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of her acing various outfits and trends with equal ease and style. Recently, she took things a notch higher as she posted a series of aesthetically shot throwback photos.

In the pictures, Shanaya was seen posing in a white bikini from Ookioh which was carefully styled with a sheer white piece of clothing. What further made the look stand out was the statement hat from Myaraa. If a perfect beach look existed, it would be this.

Check out the pictures below.

Styled by Chandini Whabi, the look was kept simple, allowing the outfit and hat to do all the talking.

Here are some other looks of Shanaya that say a lot about her style.

What do you think of the look?

