scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor looked radiant during a visit to the Golden Temple with her nani; see pics

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Shanaya took to Instagram to share two photographs from her visit to the revered place that holds great significance for the Sikh community

Shanaya Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor fashion, Shanaya Kapoor travel, Shanaya Kapoor Amritsar, Shanaya Kapoor Golden Temple, indian express newsWhen Shanaya Kapoor visited the Golden Temple with her family. (Photo: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor has a pleasant social media presence and is often seen setting many fashion and travel goals with her outings and sartorial picks. The actor slays in both Western wear as well as ethnic Indian clothes, and if one were to seek inspiration for how they can travel in style, whether to a domestic location or an international one, they ought to head over to her Instagram profile.

Earlier this year, Shanaya had visited the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar, which is also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib. Pictures shared on social media show the actor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, posing with her nani — maternal grandmother — inside the temple, with the pristine edifice in the background.

ALSO READ |‘Travelling helps me shape my character, enhance my skills’: Shanaya Kapoor on her love for exploring new destinations

She had simply used a white heart emoji to caption the carousel of pictures. Standing next to the Amrit Sarovar, Shanaya — a spitting image of her mother Maheep Kapoor — was seen dressed in a pastel coloured salwar and kameez with Chikankari work, and a matching dupatta with which she had covered her head. She was also joined by her mother and brother, and also her maternal grandfather.

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab — on November 8 — Shanaya took to Instagram stories to share two new photographs from her visit to the revered place that holds great significance for the Sikh community. She was seen posing with her nani once again — hand on her shoulders, looking to the distance and smiling — and bending to touch the water at the Amrit Sarovar.

Shanaya Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor fashion, Shanaya Kapoor travel, Shanaya Kapoor Amritsar, Shanaya Kapoor Golden Temple, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02 Shanaya Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor fashion, Shanaya Kapoor travel, Shanaya Kapoor Amritsar, Shanaya Kapoor Golden Temple, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02

The Golden Temple is one of the holiest sites in Sikhism, besides Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

A few days ago, Shanaya had celebrated her 23rd birthday with friends and family. Calling it “Chapter 23” on Instagram, she had shared an album of photographs that featured her brother and friends Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday, among others.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:00:12 pm
Next Story

India welcomes UK court’s decision rejecting Nirav Modi’s appeal against extradition

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement