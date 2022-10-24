scorecardresearch
‘To love, life and laddoos’: Shanaya Kapoor sizzles in soft pastel saree for Diwali 2022

Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in a stunning saree for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Shanaya Kapoor's impeccable ethnic fashion choices always get tongues wagging. (Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor has had a lot keeping her busy, especially her debut film and brand commitments. But that doesn’t stop the diva from donning the most elegant couture and serving some real looks on Instagram.

Also read |‘Travelling helps me shape my character, enhance my skills’: Shanaya Kapoor on her love for exploring new destinations

For Diwali this year, a lot of Bollywood’s biggest stars showed up to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash — dressed in his signature glamorous ethnic couture, of course. Shanaya donned a beige Manish Malhotra sequin saree with a purple tinge. Especially embroidered with sequins and rhinestones in a floral design was the pallu of the saree.

Have a look at her post here:

She captioned her post, “Here’s to love, light & laddoos 🤍✨🪔😋”

And just as a lot of us would think, Antara Motiwala Marwah commented, “Who is eating laddoos & looking like this😜”. A lot of Shanaya’s fans also got excited and commented on her stunning Diwali look. Shanaya was also spotted hanging out with her childhood besties Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday at Manish Malhotra’s exclusive party.

Also read |A look at how Shanaya Kapoor styles her favourite colour

Anyone that has looked at her Instagram knows that Shanaya has mastered the art of making powerful statements with her ethnic fashion choices.

Check out some of her other ethnic looks that we absolutely love:

You can never go wrong with a white saree, especially when you pair it with that nude makeup look.

This green saree with the exquisitely embroidered silver blouse and Shanaya’s smokey eyes and matching jewellery makes a look that’s one for the books.

A stunning orange lehenga with hair let loose, gorgeous matching jhumkas and the most fresh peachy, coral makeup. The gradient of the dupatta further adds to the ethereal charm of this look and Shanaya does a fine job of pulling it all off.

