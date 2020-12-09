Shanaya Kapoor looks lovely in this Arpita Mehta ensemble

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In case you (binge)watched The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix, you would know Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor by now. Although the show is not directly about her, it begins with her appearance at le Bal in Paris. And recently, Shanaya, who admitted to aspirations of becoming an actor, was seen in a folklore-inspired Arpita Mehta ensemble.

The long white top featured small prints, and we quite liked the halter neck detailing. This was teamed with a pair of loose wide bottom pants. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was completed with dewy make-up and hair styled in an unkempt way.

Speaking of her le Bal appearance, Shanaya was seen looking ravishing in an off-shoulder ruffled red gown from Lecoanet Hemant at the event last year. She had also shared the reason for choosing the colour red.

“An aesthete with a refined taste well beyond her years, Shanaya envisioned herself in scarlet red. What followed next was a pure celebration of the codes of couture — a sculptural play of twisted silk yarns and artisanal embroidery techniques evoking the youthful joy of a grand debut,” the post read.

What do you think of her looks?

