Shanaya Kapoor looks striking in red at le Bal in Paris

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya recently made an appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, turning heads in an off-shoulder ruffled red gown from Lecoanet Hemant. The opulent outfit complemented the starlet’s svelte frame really well.

Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, also known as le Bal, is a charity fashion event held annually in November, where 25 girls within the age of 16 to 22 are selected to make an appearance. According to its website, Le Bal is culturally linked to the 18th century English tradition of the débutante ball, where young ladies were introduced into society. Its purpose is to raise money for charities to help young women.

A video on the making of the gown, shared by the label on Instagram, revealed that Kapoor chose the colour of the outfit. “An aesthete with a refined taste well beyond her years, Shanaya envisioned herself in scarlet red. What followed next was a pure celebration of the codes of couture — a sculptural play of twisted silk yarns and artisanal embroidery techniques evoking the youthful joy of a grand debut,” the post read.

Prior to her, Ananya Panday too had made her appearance at the event in 2017. The Student of the Year 2 actor was seen in an off-shoulder fitted blue and black shimmery Jean Paul Gaultier gown and made for a memorable look.

