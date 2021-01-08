Shanaya Kapoor raises the temperature with latest photoshoot; see pics

Shanaya Kapoor, the star kid who has been catching eyeballs of late, recently posed for a photo shoot, and absolutely nailed it.

Shanaya’s pictures were shared on Instagram by the team — from makeup artist to stylist — who collaborated with Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter for the same.

The starlet looked gorgeous as she posed in an oversized black blazer from Zara. She wore no accessory and sported messy hair. The look was completed with minimal makeup.

The 21-year-old, once again, looked stunning in a handcrafted ice blue suit from Lovebirds Studio, styled with wide-leg trousers. She teamed the look with a pair of white Christian Louboutin heels.

For another look, Shanaya wore a striped co-ord set with a matching bucket hat. She looked sassy as she posed in the outfit, paired with white sneakers and a gold chain.

Shanaya also looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder brown jumpsuit from Czar of the Hood, and a pair of boots.

Which look do you like the most?

