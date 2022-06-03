Shanaya Kapoor’s ethnic fashion choices are always on point; here’s proof

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, but the starlet has already made a mark for herself with her impeccable fashion choices. Her style is contemporary, vivacious and chic, and she always manages to impress with her look. As such, the 22-year-old, once again, impressed us with her sartorial pick as she wore a pastel chikankari ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra.

The summer-perfect light green outfit consisted of a crop top with flared pants, and was teamed with a matching full-length jacket.

In keeping with the ethnic appeal of the look, she accessorised it with golden earrings and embellished juttis.

Prior to this, Shanaya had slipped into an elegant green chiffon sari by the designer. The sari featured an embellished golden border and was paired with a strappy embellished blouse with a plunging neckline.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with heavy traditional jhumkis and matching bangles. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and adorned it with a gajra. A small green bindi added to the traditional appeal of this look.

She rounded off this ethnic look with smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, blushed cheeks and pink lip shade.

It’s not the first time Shanaya left us in awe of her ethnic fashion choices. Prior to this, she had worn a stunning yellow-coloured heavily embellished lehenga set with a sheer blue dupatta.

She accessorised the look with a golden mang tikka and bangles.

She looks stunning. Doesn’t she?

