Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

A look at how Shanaya Kapoor styles her favourite colour

Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, keeps it stylish at all times.

shanaya kapoor, shanaya kapoor fashion, shanaya kapoor white looksWhite is a power shade, and Shanaya Kapoor dons it elegantly. (Source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

One look at Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram is enough to prove that she loves wearing white. Often dismissed as a ‘plain’ or underrated colour, white can be styled with absolutely any other shade, or even by itself without needing too many accessories to make for a head-turning look. And Shanaya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, does just that.

So, while we wait for the starlet to showcase her acting prowess, lets take a look at how she prefers to style her white looks in versatile, fun ways — and, while at it, take some cues, too. 

Shanaya looked pretty in a white buttoned-up halter neck top and matching short skirt. We like how she allowed her outfit to speak for itself by ditching accessories, but added an element of bling with her embellished handbag and open-toe heels. But, you can always amp up your look by wearing a bold lip shade or even a statement neckpiece.

 

Shanaya aced the ethnic look — in a sheer white sari styled with a blingy blouse — with oodles of elegance. This time too, Shanaya let her outfit steal the show as she opted for just a maangtikka to complete the look. Her soft, peachy makeup and beachy waves hairdo added more charm to the look. 

 

In yet another white look, Shanaya opted for a chikankari co-ord set which comprised a bralette, matching palazzo, and a cape jacket. In keeping with her ethnic look, she styled the outfit with statement chaandbaalis, subtle makeup, and a glossy lips. You can always style a similar look with light gold, or rose gold accessories — they will take your look many notches higher. 

Also Read: |Shanaya Kapoor’s ethnic fashion choices are always on point; here’s proof

 

You can never go wrong with a white power suit, and Shanaya proves it, too. Sharing a series of pictures that she captioned “white🤍”, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor championed white-on-white. She kept it uber stylish by ditching a shirt, and opting for a statement neckpiece and tousled hair to complete the look. 

 

Shanaya looked party-ready in this white ruched white dress with drawstrings. With her hair straightened, she looked absolutely lovely!

